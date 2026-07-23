Canelo Alvarez tells Jake Paul to consider retirement: ‘Being a real fighter is different’

Canelo Alvarez ruled out ever fighting Jake Paul and suggested the YouTuber-turned-boxer should consider retiring after his recent knockout loss.

A long-discussed fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul is no longer a possibility, according to the Mexican superstar. Speaking during a recent interview, Canelo made it clear that he has no interest in facing the YouTuber-turned-boxer and questioned whether Paul should continue his professional career following his latest defeat.

Asked by Ariel Helwani whether he would ever consider fighting Paul later in his career, Canelo dismissed the idea while offering blunt advice. “Not anymore. He needs to think about fighting again, but it’s his life, not my life. It’s just facts. It was a mistake thinking you’re really a fighter. He can fight. He can make money. He’s a showman, and he did really well, but to be a real fighter is different,” Canelo said.

Paul, who admitted boxing future remains uncertain after suffered the first knockout loss of his boxing career against Anthony Joshua after previously defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Despite the setback, the social media star has maintained his ambition of eventually winning a world title.

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Canelo rules out any future fight with Jake Paul

Earlier in 2025, Canelo and Paul were reportedly involved in serious discussions for a high-profile bout before Alvarez instead signed a long-term deal with Turki Alalshikh.

Canelo Alvarez waits for the start of an undisputed super middleweight title fight. Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Since then, Canelo has split his last two fights, while Paul has continued pursuing major names in boxing. However, Canelo’s latest comments appear to end any speculation about the matchup ever taking place.

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Canelo confirms return against Christian Mbilli

While closing the door on Jake Paul, Canelo also provided an update on his own future inside the ring. The former undisputed super middleweight champion confirmed he will face unbeaten Christian Mbilli on Oct. 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after the bout was postponed earlier this year.

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“There were some problems in my family that I needed to fix, but everything is good now. I’m always very disciplined and very organized with my training camps, and I wasn’t ready to be in training camp. That’s why I postponed the fight. I needed to take care of my family first. Everything’s all good now. I’m ready to train, and we’ll be ready for October 31,” Alvarez said.