Jaylen Brown and Paul George traded: Projected lineups for Celtics and Sixers

In an earth-shattering blockbuster trade between bitter Atlantic Division rivals, the Boston Celtics are sending five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for forward Paul George and a haul of draft picks.
According to ESPN‘s Shams Charania, the stunning deal swaps two of the Eastern Conference’s elite two-way wings and completely redraws the balance of power atop the league.
With both rosters undergoing an immediate, top-tier facelift, the personnel shift drastically alters how both championship contenders will look on the floor next season. Here is a breakdown of the new-look projected starting lineups for both the Celtics and the Sixers:
- Boston Celtics:
- PG: Jrue Holiday
- SG: Derrick White
- SF: Paul George
- PF: Jayson Tatum
- C: Luke Kornet (or Neemias Queta / Xavier Tillman)
- Philadelphia 76ers:
- PG: Tyrese Maxey
- SG: Jaylen Brown
- SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. (or Caleb Martin)
- PF: Guerschon Yabusele (or a free agent/trade acquisition)
- C: Joel Embiid
BLOCKBUSTER: The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/xNcNlIV2mh— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026
How the Brown–George blockbuster alters the Eastern Conference landscape
The earth-shattering trade completely reshapes the power balance atop the Eastern Conference. By swapping perennial All-Stars and shifting draft equity, both front offices have fundamentally altered their identities and timelines.
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This is what the Sixers could have with Brown on the roster:
- Pairing the 29-year-old Brown with franchise cornerstone Tyrese Maxey hands Philadelphia one of the most athletic, high-scoring perimeter duos in the NBA, securing a championship-caliber window for the next half-decade.
- Brown’s elite downhill attacking and lethal transition scoring offer a massive structural upgrade over George’s more deliberate, jump-shot-reliant style. Brown’s ability to routinely collapse opposing defenses will inevitably afford Joel Embiid much wider lanes to operate in the half-court.
This is what the Celtics could have with George on the roster:
- George arrives in Boston as a highly efficient, high-volume threat from deep (41.3% last season). His immense perimeter gravity should optimize Jayson Tatum’s playmaking, clearing out the clogged paint that often resulted from Brown’s downhill drives.
- This deal was heavily motivated by the second-apron constraints of the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement. While Brown is locked into a massive supermax contract, George is only under contract for two seasons. The incoming draft capital—anchored by Philly’s highly coveted, unprotected 2031 first-rounder—gives Brad Stevens the war chest needed to hunt for frontcourt reinforcements down the line.