Jaylen Brown and Paul George traded: Projected lineups for Celtics and Sixers

Following a blockbuster trade that swapped Jaylen Brown and Paul George between rival Eastern Conference powerhouses, the Atlantic Division landscape has been completely rewritten. Here is how both the Celtics and 76ers project their new-look starting lineups.

In an earth-shattering blockbuster trade between bitter Atlantic Division rivals, the Boston Celtics are sending five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for forward Paul George and a haul of draft picks.

According to ESPN‘s Shams Charania, the stunning deal swaps two of the Eastern Conference’s elite two-way wings and completely redraws the balance of power atop the league.

With both rosters undergoing an immediate, top-tier facelift, the personnel shift drastically alters how both championship contenders will look on the floor next season. Here is a breakdown of the new-look projected starting lineups for both the Celtics and the Sixers:

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Boston Celtics: PG: Jrue Holiday SG: Derrick White SF: Paul George PF: Jayson Tatum C: Luke Kornet (or Neemias Queta / Xavier Tillman)



Philadelphia 76ers: PG: Tyrese Maxey SG: Jaylen Brown SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. (or Caleb Martin) PF: Guerschon Yabusele (or a free agent/trade acquisition) C: Joel Embiid



BLOCKBUSTER: The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/xNcNlIV2mh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

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How the Brown–George blockbuster alters the Eastern Conference landscape

The earth-shattering trade completely reshapes the power balance atop the Eastern Conference. By swapping perennial All-Stars and shifting draft equity, both front offices have fundamentally altered their identities and timelines.

This is what the Sixers could have with Brown on the roster:

Pairing the 29-year-old Brown with franchise cornerstone Tyrese Maxey hands Philadelphia one of the most athletic, high-scoring perimeter duos in the NBA, securing a championship-caliber window for the next half-decade.

Brown’s elite downhill attacking and lethal transition scoring offer a massive structural upgrade over George’s more deliberate, jump-shot-reliant style. Brown’s ability to routinely collapse opposing defenses will inevitably afford Joel Embiid much wider lanes to operate in the half-court.

This is what the Celtics could have with George on the roster:

George arrives in Boston as a highly efficient, high-volume threat from deep (41.3% last season). His immense perimeter gravity should optimize Jayson Tatum’s playmaking, clearing out the clogged paint that often resulted from Brown’s downhill drives.

This deal was heavily motivated by the second-apron constraints of the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement. While Brown is locked into a massive supermax contract, George is only under contract for two seasons. The incoming draft capital—anchored by Philly’s highly coveted, unprotected 2031 first-rounder—gives Brad Stevens the war chest needed to hunt for frontcourt reinforcements down the line.