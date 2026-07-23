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NBA insider pitches Lakers as best ‘landing spot’ for LeBron James, reuniting with Luka Doncic

LeBron James left Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers, but an NBA insider has pitched a return to Crypto.com Arena might be the best option for the King.

LeBron James
© Jemal Countess/Getty ImagesLeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers have moved a lot to surround Luka Doncic with talent following LeBron James‘ departure. However, a known NBA insider from the L.A area has pitched the best-case scenario for the ‘King‘ is to actually go back to the Purple-and-Gold.

Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation and Front Office Show said, “LeBron’s BEST landing spot would actually be to reconsider & return to the Lakers. I mean…

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  • Luka/Sexton/Hardy/Bronny
  • Reaves/Carr/Thybulle/Knecht
  • Grimes/LaRavia/Williams
  • LEBRON/Thiero/Vando
  • Kessler/Mamu/Looney.
    That’s a VERY interesting team.”

The Lakers are building a great roster for the 2026 NBA season

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a brand-new era for the 2026 NBA season centered on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, following major roster changes like the departure of LeBron James. Now, the pitch of coming back is actually there, despite rumors saying LeBron James will choose between Heat, Cavs, and other three teams.

The team brought in names like Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney to strengthen the frontcourt. The Lakers also had Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes join the roster to keep the pace off the bench. Hence, now LeBron James could see the Lakers’ new roster as one where he can easily fit into.

See also

LeBron James reportedly isn’t waiting for Kyrie Irving or Anthony Davis to choose his next NBA team

LeBron would fit perfectly at the four for the Lakers

LeBron is 6’9″ and way more agile than plenty of power forwards in the NBA. Through 60 games in last season, he put up 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists. Still very productive despite his age.

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Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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