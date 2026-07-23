NBA insider pitches Lakers as best ‘landing spot’ for LeBron James, reuniting with Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers have moved a lot to surround Luka Doncic with talent following LeBron James‘ departure. However, a known NBA insider from the L.A area has pitched the best-case scenario for the ‘King‘ is to actually go back to the Purple-and-Gold.
Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation and Front Office Show said, “LeBron’s BEST landing spot would actually be to reconsider & return to the Lakers. I mean…
- Luka/Sexton/Hardy/Bronny
- Reaves/Carr/Thybulle/Knecht
- Grimes/LaRavia/Williams
- LEBRON/Thiero/Vando
- Kessler/Mamu/Looney.
That’s a VERY interesting team.”
The Lakers are building a great roster for the 2026 NBA season
The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a brand-new era for the 2026 NBA season centered on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, following major roster changes like the departure of LeBron James. Now, the pitch of coming back is actually there, despite rumors saying LeBron James will choose between Heat, Cavs, and other three teams.
LeBron’s BEST landing spot would actually be to reconsider & return to the Lakers. I mean…— Trevor Lane (@TrevorLane) July 22, 2026
Luka/Sexton/Hardy/Bronny
Reaves/Carr/Thybulle/Knecht
Grimes/LaRavia/Williams
LEBRON/Thiero/Vando
Kessler/Mamu/Looney
That’s a VERY interesting team pic.twitter.com/Oo7YvyotA5
The team brought in names like Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney to strengthen the frontcourt. The Lakers also had Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes join the roster to keep the pace off the bench. Hence, now LeBron James could see the Lakers’ new roster as one where he can easily fit into.
LeBron James reportedly isn’t waiting for Kyrie Irving or Anthony Davis to choose his next NBA team
LeBron would fit perfectly at the four for the Lakers
LeBron is 6’9″ and way more agile than plenty of power forwards in the NBA. Through 60 games in last season, he put up 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists. Still very productive despite his age.
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