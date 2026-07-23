NY Yankees’ Jose Caballero responds firmly to criticism over at-bat ‘antics’

New York Yankees infielder Jose Caballero has found himself under intense scrutiny lately, with growing buzz surrounding his polarizing gamesmanship at the plate.

Expectations remain high for the New York Yankees as they navigate the regular season with their sights firmly set on a postseason spot. But while manager Aaron Boone continues to address the team’s offensive inconsistency, a new controversy has erupted surrounding Jose Caballero‘s gamesmanship at the plate.

Caballero has faced mounting backlash over his aggressive pitch-clock manipulation and deliberate stall tactics during at-bats. Following a heated clash with umpires and opposing players, the Yankees infielder took to social media with a firm message defending his routine.

“It’s very easy to just invent rules and change the most beautiful sport in the world, and then not take responsibility for its flaws,” Caballero wrote in a translated post on his Instagram account. “They know they’re wrong, but it’s very hard to accept that a simple player who just wants to play the sport he’s always loved can adapt and use it in his game. In the end, they’re the ones in charge and do whatever they want, whenever and however they want, and everyone else just has to shut up and obey.“

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With his statement, Caballero argued that he isn’t breaking any written laws, pointing out that no specific rule explicitly bans his pre-pitch approach. However, tensions boiled over during the series opener between the Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates, leading to a benches-clearing incident on Monday before the league stepped in Wednesday.

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on.

What does the rule say, and why is Caballero under fire?

Under Major League Baseball rules, a batter must be in the box and alert to the pitcher by the 8-second mark on the pitch timer. Caballero routinely steps into the box but keeps his head down until the clock hits nine or eight seconds, refusing to make eye contact until the absolute last fraction of a second.

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Opposing pitchers, managers, and fanbases have accused Caballero of abusing a loophole in the rule to disrupt a pitcher’s rhythm, force them to rush their delivery, or induce costly pitch-clock violations.

How MLB has responded to Caballero’s tactics

Major League Baseball ultimately ruled that Caballero’s technique circumvents the pitch-clock rules. Citing the league’s “anti-deception” clause, MLB issued a direct directive to umpires instructing them to assess Caballero automatic strikes if he spends an “inordinate amount of time looking down” before engaging the pitcher, without offering a preliminary warning on the field.

The crackdown has ignited a major debate across baseball. Analysts like the New York Post‘s Jon Heyman have chimed in on the controversy, arguing, “He’s got to cut it out. MLB’s got to tell him to stop it, that was not the intention of the rule.”

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