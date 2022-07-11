Atlanta Hawks will face Miami Heat in a game of this 2022 NBA Summer League. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Atlanta Hawks will play against Miami Heat in a 2022 NBA Summer League game. Here, you can check out everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

It will be a duel between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. On the one hand, there will be the Miami Heat, last Conference finalists and who were expected to fight (as in fact happened) for the Eastern championship against the Boston Celtics. Clearly the goal of this team for next season is to go even further.

The Atlanta Hawks have an equally difficult task: return to being the team that reached the Conference finals two seasons ago. Last season they had a very bad start and had to play Play-in to reach the Playoffs. Without a doubt, the Georgia franchise will closely follow this tournament in search of talent that will allow them to return to the level of yesteryear.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live stream: FuboTV

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Miami Heat is today one of the best teams in the NBA and without a doubt a candidate to fight for the title next year. However, in the past season, although the Conference finals were very even, the Celtics were superior and are clearly the rival to beat for the Heat, for which it will be necessary to obtain new talents that improve the current squad.

The Atlanta Hawks have a mission to return to what they were two seasons ago: a strong team capable of fighting for important things. Undoubtedly with the current squad they have good material to be protagonists, although to fight for more important things the arrival of young players could be the key.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This 2022 NBA Summer League game between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat to be played this Tuesday, July 12 at the Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other option: NBA TV.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. Today, Monday, July 11, the Hawks play the New Orleans Pelicans and perhaps that game will condition the Oddsmakers' decision.

