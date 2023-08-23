Austin Reaves’ meteoric rise to stardom hasn’t stopped for months now. He established himself as the starting shooting guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, and is now one of the young faces of the NBA.

Reaves’ stellar play granted him a spot in Team USA’s roster. That’s something just a handful of young stars can brag about, as notable players like Trae Young and De’Aaron Fox didn’t make the cut.

And now that he’s playing with the creme of the crop and the finest young players in the league, he’s making sure to bring some of them along with him and LeBron James to South Beach.

Austin Reaves Hints At Recruiting Team USA Players To The Lakers

“It honestly hasn’t set in really yet,” Reaves told The Athletic of his newly-found fame. “I’m a very low-maintenance person. I like to hang out with my family, golf a lot. But to be in a different country and, you know, I was with my family and I was walking through the hotel and someone was screaming, ‘Austin, hey, can I take a picture?’ For that to happen over here, it’s special to me. I never take any of that for granted.”

“I can’t speak on that,” Reaves said of recruiting players. “But I like some of the guys we’re playing with. So … yeah.”

Team USA features some very interesting young talents that would look pretty good in Purple and Gold, and it wouldn’t be the first time that the Olympics lead to a superteam in the future, so keep an eye on this generation, Lakers fans.