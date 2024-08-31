Trending topics:
NBA

Avery Johnson’s persuasive Michael Jordan argument shakes up the GOAT debate

Former San Antonio Spurs player Avery Johnson ignites the debate about the best player in NBA history between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Head coach Avery Johnson of the Alabama Crimson Tide shouts against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half of the game in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
© Photo by Rob Carr/Getty ImagesHead coach Avery Johnson of the Alabama Crimson Tide shouts against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half of the game in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

By Alexander Rosquez

Avery Johnson, former San Antonio Spurs player and witness to Michael Jordan‘s greatness in the debate over the best player in NBA history, joins the list of those who consider Jordan to be the greatest of all time.

Johnson, who faced Jordan on multiple occasions, highlighted his accomplishments and impact on the game. He also emphasized the difficulty of the challenges Jordan faced during his career, such as competing against powerful teams like the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, and Utah Jazz.

On a recent episode of Mark Jackson’s podcast, former NBA player Avery Johnson selected Jordan as the greatest player of all time. “Michael, just for all the different reasons. But when you win six championships, you’re the MVP of all six, you never get to a Game 7, and all of the defensive — first team All-Defense, first team All-NBA, MVPs, regular season MVPs — I think there was another stat that you know, he didn’t have as many, it was a revolving door of free agents that he played with, and he did it with one team,” Johnson said.

“You know, we can really peel back all of the numbers. You can even go with the eye test, but everybody else is a distant second behind Michael Jordan. Just a distant second. And there’s no disrespect in it, so please do not send me any hate mail. It’s my opinion, right?” Johnson added.

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan looks on during the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The comparison with LeBron James

LeBron James, another frequent candidate for the GOAT title, boasts an impressive resume. However, according to Johnson, his accomplishments do not reach the level of Jordan’s. Despite his years in the league, LeBron still trails Jordan in championships, MVP awards, and All-Defensive selections.

The debate continues

Although Johnson has expressed his conviction about Jordan, the GOAT debate will continue to generate discussions among fans. While other players may challenge his title, Jordan will still be considered by many to be the greatest player to ever step on a basketball court.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

