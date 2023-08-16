Four years ago, when Jimmy Butler shockingly decided to sign with the Miami Heat, some fans mocked him and claimed he would never even come close to the NBA Finals.

Fast forward to this day, and Erik Spoelstra’s team has made it to the ultimate stage twice, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals three times in the past four years.

That’s why Heat star Bam Adebayo is sick and tired of all the talking, which is why he called the doubters out and demanded the media finally gives them the respect they deserve.

Bam Adebayo Disses The Heat’s Haters

“The fact that me and my team have been to the Finals twice out of the last four years, but every year they be like, ‘Aw Miami is a dark horse,’” the big man said on Playmaker HQ. “‘Miami’s not good enough to do that again. The first time was a fluke.’

“And it’s a lot of disrespect,” continued Adebayo. “Like I said, we’ve been to two Finals in the last four years. We’ve been to three Eastern Conference Finals in the last four years, and I don’t think anybody else in the East has done that in the last four years.“

“And we’re doing it with 60 percent of our roster being undrafted and helping us win and somewhat at a point, carrying us to the Finals. You know for me, I feel like that should be a bigger story than it is. Everybody always seems to be shocked when we’re at the top again,” he concluded.

One time is a fluke, but two is no coincidence. This Heat team is for real, regardless of who suits up for them, so maybe it’s time we start giving credit where it’s clearly due.