Ben Simmons' agent Rich Paul continued to stir the pot and blamed the Philadelphia 76ers for the players' mental status. Check out what he said.

Ben Simmons' situation with the Philadelphia 76ers should be on a book called "How not to deal with a trade in today's NBA". It's been a PR disaster since day one and somehow, someway, both parties only manage to make it worse.

No one is going to trade for Simmons at this point. Daryl Morey is asking too much for a player that has shown that's willing to do whatever it takes to get out of the team. Also, him openly saying that he could move him doesn't help his value either.

And now, if things weren't complicated enough already, 'superagent' Rich Paul has only made it worse by accusing the Sixers of worsening Simmons' alleged mental health issues by fining him for missing games.

Ben Simmons' Agent Rich Paul Says The Sixers Are Worsening His Mental Health

“I truly believe the fines, the targeting, the negative publicity shined on the issue — that’s very unnecessary and has furthered the mental health issues for Ben,” Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told The Athletic. “Either you help Ben, or come out and say he’s lying. Which one is it?”

“In this case, we have to get Ben help and not put finances above mental health,” Paul added. “As an agent, I understand contractual obligations and I hold myself accountable in this business. But if someone is telling you something, we can no longer turn a blind eye in today’s world."

Paul went on to say that he doesn't care if Simmons is traded or not as long as he gets the help he needs to improve his mental health:

“This is no longer about a trade. This is about finding a place where we can help Ben get back to his mental strength and get back on the floor. I want him on the floor playing the game that he loves," the agent said. "I want Ben on the floor whether that’s in a 76ers uniform or any other uniform, that’s not up to me, but I want him in a state where he can resume play. We want to cooperate and want to work him back on the floor.”

It seems like Simmons' mental health was just fine until the Sixers started putting their hand in his pocket and whether he's really struggling or not is not for us to decide. But this back-and-forth is only going to make things worse.