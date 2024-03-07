When talking about the Golden State Warriors and their success, everybody thinks about Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Others include Steve Kerr and Andre Iguodala in the mix as well.

The Warriors’ dynasty has seen multiple great pleayers help their championship core win four NBA championships in the last decade. Shaun Livingston, Andrew Wiggins, Leandro Barbosa, Andrew Bogut, and big etcetera.

Nonetheless, there’s also been an unsung hero working behind closed doors to make sure to get the job done. That was GM Bob Myers, who stepped down from his position in the offseason.

Bob Myers Doesn’t Have To Deal With Draymond Green Anymore

Besides being the architect responsible for getting contract extensions and trades done and drafting players, Myers was known for his close bond with his star players. He was the only one who could appease Draymond Green.

That’s why, following his video tribute during the Warriors’ game vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, he hilariously claimed that he’s glad he doesn’t have to deal with him and his technical fouls anymore:

“Well, the best news is if he gets kicked out after another technical, I don’t have to go talk to him,” Myers laughingly said.

Draymond Praises Bob Myers

Green has always been quite vocal about how important Myers has been in his career and his growth as a person. Following the game, he was quite emotional in his words for the former GM:

“Your goal in life should always be to leave whatever it is that you’re leaving behind in a better place than it was when you got it. And, he far exceeded that. He left it in the best place it could possibly be,” Green said.

At the end of the day, Myers should get as much credit as coach Kerr and some of the players for what this team was able to accomplish. Perhaps, one day, they’ll be able to get back together.