The Golden State Warriors as a whole were not happy with profanity filled chants towards Draymond Green and the rest of the team after Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors has had a lot of drama on and off the court. On the court it’s Boston who are up in the series 2-1 and in control as Game 4 is set to be played at home in the TD Garden.

Off of it a lot of issues have centered around Draymond Green, who is being criticized for doing a podcast post games, especially considering his poor performance throughout the series. It was in Game 3 at the TD Garden that Celtics fans let loose on the Warriors.

Chants that were filled with profanity were hurled at the Warriors players, especially Green, whose wife came out on Instagram against what is being said to her husband during games. Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have also come out against the fans actions during the game but Grant Williams is standing up for the home fans.

Grant Williams on Boston Celtics chants

When speaking to reporters via NBC Sports, Grant Williams stated, “Not the worst things I’ve heard, I feel like some of those chants, you just accept. Some people respond to them well, some embrace them; others, they shy away from them.”

Williams knows how passionate Celtics fans can get even getting on their own team when things are not going great. “I feel like the Garden fans don’t hold back. That’s what I love about them.”

“They’re going to be there for you on the positive side, and they’re going to let you know whether you’re doing the right thing or not. When we were losing last year, they were doing the same thing to us. So we respect it”, Williams ended.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals continues this evening and many observers will be watching Green and how he responds from the recent criticism. For the Celtics a win tonight positions them perfectly to win the NBA title.