Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will face each other at the TD Garden this Tuesday, March 1, at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Indiana Pacers were the ones to stop a seemingly unstoppable Boston Celtics. The surprise loss to the third worst team in the Eastern Conference was undoubtedly a blow to the Celtics. Fortunately for them, their sixth place is not in danger regardless of the result of the Raptors, their immediate pursuers. However, they must return to victory soon so as not to jeopardize their place in the Playoffs.

In the case of the Atlanta Hawks, they are starting to look a little more like the team that played in the Conference Finals last season. After a bad start, they were able to improve their statistics and at the moment they are entering the Play-in in tenth place. However, the Washington Wizards, and a little further back the New York Knicks follow them closely so they must win in order not to lose their place and also to be able to overtake the Charlotte Hornets who are ninth today.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Storylines

The game that the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets will play this Tuesday, March 1 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Scotiabank Arena will be the fourth between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for Hawks on November 17 and January 28 by 110-99 and 108-92, respectively; and one for Celtics on February 13 by 105-95.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks to be played this Tuesday, March 1, at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TNT, NBC Sports Boston.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. In principle, it could be thought that due to their better position in the standings, the Boston Celtics would be favorites, however after their loss to the Indiana Pacers that may not be entirely certain.

