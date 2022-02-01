Boston Celtics will face Charlotte Hornets at the TD Garden this Wednesday, February 2. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets will face each other at the TD Garden this Wednesday, February 2, at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Celtics, after several weeks, have finally been able to have a positive win/loss balance (27-25). The poor results at some point of this regular season had even made them leave the Play-in zone. Now they are not only eighth, but they are confident with being among the top 6 to go directly to the Playoffs.

Others also aspiring to be among the top six in the Eastern Conference are the Charlotte Hornets. The poor results of the teams fighting for leadership in the last games has allowed them to get quite close to the Playoff positions. They are currently just one win behind the Brooklyn Nets (albeit with 3 more losses) and the Hornets are confident they can grab one of the direct Playoffs spots.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Storylines

The game that the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets will play this Wednesday, February 2 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the TD Garden will be the third between them in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were played on October 25 with a 140-129 victory for the Celtics, and on January 19 with a 111-102 victory for the Hornets.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets to be played this Wednesday, February 2, at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports SE-CHA.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't given their favorites yet, but will likely reveal them in the next few hours. Both teams come from winning 6 of their last 10, they have similar balances (28-23 for the Hornets and 27-25 for the Celtics) so choosing the favorites will be very complicated.

