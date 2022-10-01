Boston Celtics will host Charlotte Hornets at the TD Garden. Find out everything you want to know about this 2022-2023 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets will face against each other at the TD Garden in what will be an NBA preseason game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

With the start of the regular season getting closer, the NBA teams will seek to arrive in the best way, and already with rhythm, seeking to achieve different goals, from growing to be able to be in the playoffs again, to trying to reach the finals or even, proclaim themselves champions of the 2022/2023.

One of the teams that undoubtedly has this goal ahead of them are the locals, the Boston Celtics. Last season they reached the finals, but they couldn't against a tough team like the Golden State Warriors. This year, of course, they will go for the title. The Hornets at some point in 2022/2023 were in the playoff zone, although they later reached the Play-in where they were eliminated by the Hawks. Of course, the goal for them now to reach the playoffs.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Storylines

The NBA teams want to arrive in the best way at the start of this 2022/2023 NBA season, setting various goals based on the squads they formed and, of course, the performances they do throughout the year. For the Celtics, it will be trying to win the title that they couldn't in 2022, and for the Hornets, reaching the playoffs.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets in the U.S.

This NBA preseason game between Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets to be played this Sunday, October 2 at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will be broadcast in the United States on NBA TV and NBCSB.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, the Boston Celtics will most likely be picked as favorites.

