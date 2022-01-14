Chicago Bulls will visit the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden this Saturday, January 15. Check out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls will face each other this Saturday, January 15 at the TD Garden. Find out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Chicago Bulls are the current leaders of the Eastern Conference. With a win/loss balance of 27-12 they have very little difference in the number of wins than their pursuers. However, having fewer losses allows them to be leaders, so to maintain the leadership it is essential not to lose.

In the case of the Boston Celtics, they remain firm in the 10th position of the Eastern Conference, which would allow them to qualify for the Play-in and go in search of a place in the next Playoffs. With a win/loss balance of 21-21 they have been able to take a good lead over the Atlanta Hawks, however the New York Knicks have the same record so any loss could mean staying out of the Play-in.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Storylines

The game that the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls will play this Saturday, January 15 at 8:30 PM (ET) at the TD Garden will be the second between them in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first of them was played on November 1, 2021. On that occasion it was a victory for the Bulls by 128-114.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls to be played this Saturday, January 15, at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Chicago.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Predictions

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely reveal it in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that the favoritism is on the part of the Chicago Bulls, leaders of the Eastern Conference.

