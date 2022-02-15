Boston Celtics will face Detroit Pistons at the TD Garden this Wednesday, February 16. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons will face each other at the TD Garden this Wednesday, February 16, at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Boston Celtics come with a streak of 8 consecutive victories, thanks to which they were able to stop fighting for the last places in the Play-in to be one of the 6 teams that would be qualifying for the Playoffs directly. Of course, the Celtics want to continue to stretch this good moment and they have the opportunity to do so against one of the weakest teams in the NBA.

On the Detroit Pistons side, it's clear that this is a tanking season for them. Mathematically they have a chance of qualifying for the Play-in, but for that they would have to achieve a huge winning streak, something that seems difficult considering that this season they only won 12 games. The Pistons bet is to form a good team next year with the help of the Draft.

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons: Storylines

The game that the Boston Celtics will play against Detroit Pistons this Wednesday, February 16 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the TD Garden, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 30, on that occasion it was a victory for Celtics by 102-93.

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons to be played this Wednesday, February 16, at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts: will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports DET.

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet chosen their favorites for this game, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is very clear that the favorites will be the Boston Celtics, who have improved a lot in their last few games, especially on defense.

