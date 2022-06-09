Boston Celtics will host Golden State Warriors for the 2022 NBA Finals Game 4. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Boston Celtics will have a unique chance to take a 3-1 lead against the Golden State Warriors at the TD Garden in the 2022 NBA Finals Game 4. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Finals game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US you can stream live this game on FuboTV.

The Boston Celtics stepped up front on their first home game of this series. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brownand Marcus Smart combined for 77 points on Wednesday's night, this was the most by a Celtics trio in a Finals game since 1987. In that game series, Larry Bird, Dennis Johson and Kevin McHale put up 70 points combined. Now, the team managed by Ime Udoka seeks a win before the shift back to San Francisco.

Whereas the Golden State Warriors looked bad on Wednesday's game. For example, when Stephen Curry was defended by Marcus Smart, the Dubs' guard put up 12 points with 3 assists and he had 4 turnovers. The two-time MVP award winner end with 31 points but couldn't avoid the loss on the road. The team managed by Steve Kerr didn't have practice on Thursday, instead the Dubs rested due to the proximity of the next game.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Friday, June 10, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Boston Celtics are leading up this Finals series against the odds. Despite the Boston franchise had 2 consecutive series that ended up in seven games, the physicality shown by the Celtics is worthy of admiration. In addition, Jayson Tatum has pulled up the most points in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, he has put up 552 points with 131 assists, also the most of this year's NBA Playoffs. Also if the Celtics win Game 4, the Celtics might have a chance to close this series out at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

On the others side, the Golden State Warriors left angry after their 116-100 loss on Wednesday. In fact, Stephen Curry suffered an injury late in the game. However, according to him, he is fine to play on Friday night. In addition, Draymond Green was pointed out after Wednesday night's game. This because he was ejected from the game after he committed his sixth personal foul.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors in the US

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and Odds

The Celtics are leading 2-1 this series after last Wednesday’s win. The Warriors will have to push harder in Boston if they want even this series up once again. According to BetMGM, the favorites to take the win in Game 4 are the Boston Celtics with -175 odds, while the Golden State Warriors have +145 odds to win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 214.5 points for Game 4 of this 2022 NBA Finals series.

