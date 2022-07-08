Boston Celtics will face Miami Heat in a 2022 NBA Summer League game. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Boston Celtics will face Miami Heat in a game valid for the NBA Summer League 2022. Here, you can check out everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

The last finalists of the Eastern Conference face each other. It will undoubtedly be a game of enormous interest, even when both teams will not use their best players, but rather rookies and young talents who will be tested to see if any of them will be able to make the roster for the 2022-2023 season.

It will be a game that will have to be followed very closely because if any of these players that make up the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat teams for the 2022 NBA Summer League were to stand out, they could join two teams that next season will be among the favorites to reach the NBA Finals.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Time: 5:30 PM (ET)

Location: Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Live stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The past 2021-2022 season was very good for both teams, who reached the Eastern Conference finals, one of them being the NBA finalists (the Celtics). For that reason, if both keep their current squads, this year they will again be candidates to reach the finals.

This is how the importance of these games is understood: the Heat were close to playing the finals, while the Celtics had to settle for being runners-up. They are teams that perhaps need 1 or two young talents that allow them to make a leap in quality. And maybe in this Summer League they will find them.

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This 2022 NBA Summer League game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat to be played this Saturday, July 9 at the Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada, Las Vegas; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other option: NBA TV.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites yet, but they will likely be in the next few hours. As these are two teams not made up of the usual franchise holders, but of their young talents whose level is yet to be known, choosing the favorites will undoubtedly be complicated.

