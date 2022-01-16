Boston Celtics will face the New Orleans Pelicans at the TD Garden this Monday, January 17. Check out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans will face each other at the TD Garden this Monday, January 17, at 12:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Celtics left the Play-in zone after several weeks of remaining in it. In any case, the difference between the balances of the 8th to 11th place in the East is almost nil: Toronto Raptors 21-19 (8th), Washington Wizards 22-21 (9th) and New York Knicks 22-21 (10th). That means that Celtics, now having a 22-22 record, a win puts them back in the play-in zone.

On the Pelicans side, their loss to the Brooklyn Nets once again took them away from 10th place and, therefore, from the Play-in zone, after the victories against the Timberwolves and the Clippers had brought them very close to it. Currently, the Portland Trail Blazers with a record of 17-25 are the last ones who would be going to the postseason, however, the Pelicans with a balance of 16-27 could perfectly take that place from them and a victory in Boston would put them very close to achieving it.

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 17, 2022

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Storylines

The game that the Boston Celtics will play against New Orleans Pelicans this Monday, January 17 at 12:30 PM (ET) at the TD Garden, will be the first between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. It will undoubtedly be an interesting game between two teams fighting to enter the Play-in zone.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans to be played this Monday, January 16, at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports NO.

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction

The Oddsmakers have not yet revealed their favorite, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. It will really be difficult to choose between these two teams. Perhaps due to the fact that the Celtics play at home and are 14-8 in that condition while the Pelicans are 6-16 out of the Smoothie King Center, the Boston franchise will be chosen as the favorite.

