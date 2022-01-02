The Boston Celtics want to continue to be in the Play-in zone and for that they will have to beat the Orlando Magic at the TD Garden. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as preview, information, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Boston Celtics will face the Orlando Magic in the TD Garden this Sunday, January 2 at 6:00 PM (ET) for this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. Find here everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The 2021/2022 regular season has been one of many ups and downs for the Boston Celtics. So much so that it seems that they cannot get out of the ninth position, one of the last that offers a place in the future Play-in (to which the teams from 7th to 10th place classify and among which they will play to define the last two qualified for the playoffs). Although for now that ninth place seems to be comfortable for the Celtics, the Knicks with their same win / loss balance (17-19) and the Raptors (15-17) are very close, and that is why they must continue to obtain victories to not suffer an upset.

On the side of the Magic, a season that, although there is still a lot to play for, it is almost a fact that they will not be fighting for a place in the next playoffs. Barely 7 victories in 36 games played is the Magic's sad balance in this 2021/2022 regular season, and it truly seems that the only rival of the Orlando franchise today are the Pistons, both fighting to see who reaches the worst record, and get more advantages in the next NBA Draft.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Storylines

The game that the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic will play this Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first of them occurred on November 3, 2021. At that time, it was a 92-79 victory for the Celtics.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic to be played today Sunday, January 2, at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Florida.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the Boston Celtics are unsurprisingly the favorites with -675 odds, while the Orlando Magic have +475.

DraftKings Boston Celtics -675 Orlando Magic +475

*Odds via DraftKings