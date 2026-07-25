Bronny James has no plans to follow LeBron James to 76ers after arrival confirmed

LeBron James' son, Bronny, has no plans to join the Philadelphia 76ers after his father confirms his arrival for the upcoming NBA season.

LeBron James put an end to his offseason saga by joining the Philadelphia 76ers—a franchise that now boasts a dream projected lineup. While LeBron explained his decision, questions remain regarding what the future holds for his son, Bronny James, in the NBA.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Lakers view Bronny James as a core part of the team and have absolutely no motivation to trade him elsewhere. Likewise, Bronny has no plans to request a trade to the 76ers to be reunited with his father.

That stance was always the right move for both parties. First, Bronny has developed into a legitimate NBA player as his own man. Second, it further reaffirms the Lakers’ belief in him as a player rather than just an accessory to keep LeBron content.

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How Bronny has performed

Last season—his second in the NBA—Bronny took on a larger role in the Lakers’ rotation, even earning regular minutes during the team’s first-round playoff series victory over the Houston Rockets.

LeBron James looks on.

He appeared in 42 total games, averaging a little over eight minutes per contest. Selected No. 55 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, he averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 assists while shooting 40.9% from the field, 38.6% from three-point range, and 85.7% from the free-throw line.

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Bronny also saw significant action in the G League with the Lakers’ affiliate in South Bay. It remains unknown whether he will play there in the upcoming season, but he must no longer depend solely on his father as he begins carving out his own path in the NBA.

A complicated outlook for Bronny

Bronny was the No. 55 pick in the 2024 draft after spending one season at the University of Southern California. He has two years remaining on his contract, with the 2027-28 NBA campaign operating as a team option.

However, the Lakers currently possess deep guard depth, featuring Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Jaden Hardy, Matisse Thybulle, and rookie Cameron Carr—all capable of manning either backcourt spot. That crowded rotation will make it very difficult for the younger James to secure playing time or prove that he deserves a spot on the floor.