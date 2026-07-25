Warriors and Cavaliers reportedly activate surprising backup plan from Europe after losing chance to sign LeBron James

LeBron James' move to Philadelphia has already triggered a new wave of NBA rumors. After missing out on the superstar, both the Warriors and Cavaliers are reportedly turning their attention to a former top-five draft pick who could be heading back from Europe.

LeBron James’ decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers has forced several NBA contenders to quickly rethink their offseason plans. For weeks, teams across the league hoped to convince the four-time NBA champion to join their roster, but with his decision now finalized, attention has shifted toward alternative targets.

Two of the biggest losers in the LeBron sweepstakes were the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both franchises had been widely linked to James, believing they had a legitimate chance to land one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Now, according to a new report, Warriors and Cavs are already moving on to Plan B as they continue searching for reinforcements ahead of the 2026-27 season. A possible name is looming.

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Warriors and Cavaliers reportedly targeting Mario Hezonja

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, both Golden State and Cleveland have shown interest in Mario Hezonja after missing out on LeBron. “Another player getting interest with Cleveland and Golden State as well is Mario Hezonja.”

Who is Mario Hezonja?

Mario Hezonja was selected by the Orlando Magic with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft but never fully lived up to expectations during his first stint in the league.

Since returning to Europe, however, the Croatian forward has developed into one of the EuroLeague’s most consistent players while starring for Real Madrid. Now, he is reportedly considering another opportunity in the NBA.

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For the Warriors, adding Hezonja would provide additional depth while Jimmy Butler continues recovering from injury and the team searches for ways to remain competitive alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

For Cleveland, Hezonja represents another experienced option as the Cavaliers look to strengthen a roster already featuring Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley after missing out on the chance to reunite with LeBron James.