Lakers legend Kobe Bryant would approve LeBron James’ move to the 76ers, says Rich Paul

Rich Paul, LeBron James' agent, believes Kobe Bryant would have undoubtedly approved of The King's move from Los Angeles Lakers to the Philadelphia 76ers.

LeBron James’ decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers sparked countless reactions across the NBA. Rich Paul, his agent, views the move as another example of The King‘s competitive nature, one that he believes would have been fully approved by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

“I actually think this is something Kobe would be extremely… I don’t know if proud’s the right word, but I think he would be like ‘hell yeah.’ Because it’s a challenge, it’s a competitive move,” he said on his Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman.

James explained that his decision to choose the Philadelphia 76ers over the Miami Heat or Cleveland Cavaliers was driven by his desire to win a championship with the franchise, making it clear that his determination to continue competing at the highest level remains as strong as ever. Kobe’s Black Mamba mentality is a perfect reflection of that mindset.

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Mutual respect between Kobe and LeBron

The NBA has featured a select group of elite players in recent years, with Kobe Bryant and LeBron James undoubtedly standing among the greatest. Both were able to win championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the respect they had for each other throughout their careers was displayed not only on the court but also beyond the game.

LeBron James dribbles as he is guarded by Kobe Bryant,

Kobe Bryant won five championships throughout his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, while The King did so only once. LeBron‘s only title with the Lakers came in 2020, during the famous Orlando bubble, when they defeated the Miami Heat in the Finals.

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Philadelphia want to win another title

After joining Philadelphia, LeBron James will aim to secure a fourth championship for the historic franchise—which previously captured titles in 1955 (as the Syracuse Nationals), 1967, and 1983—and earn the fifth ring of his own legendary career. Joining forces with established stars like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers potential lineup instantly positions the team as a top contender in the East as the veteran superstar seeks to lead the city back to NBA glory.