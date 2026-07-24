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LeBron James explains decision to join 76ers over Heat, Cavaliers and Lakers

LeBron James chose the Philadelphia 76ers as his next team over the prospects of Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James #23
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23

LeBron James will take his talents to the City of Brotherly Love. The NBA legend quickly explained his decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers after many rumors saying he would return to the Miami Heat, the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Los Angeles Lakers.

On an X thread, LeBron James explained his reasoning. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” James said. In fact, the 76ers potential lineup with LeBron James is one to watch.

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However, that wasn’t the only huge statement he made. James also declared, “I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game.” Hence, this means James have a found the love for the game once again.

LeBron James also addressed Heat, Lakers, and Cavs

While announcing his choice to join the 76ers, James also took time to show love to his former teams. James said Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!

Lebron James’ contract with the 76ers is actually a bargain when you consider he is still highly impactful on the court. Now, the Sixers enter a ‘win-now’ mode. If they can’t deliver a ring with James, it might be time to blow it all up.

See also

Jonathan Kuminga reportedly receiving ongoing interest from Lakers to team up with Luka Doncic

This has to be LeBron James’ last dance

As James himself stated, he thought last year he had played his last game, not with the Lakers, but in his career. Now, it signs that Philly will be the King’s swan song. One last try to make it all work in a glorious farewell in search of one final ring.

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Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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