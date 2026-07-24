LeBron James joins Philadelphia: 76ers projected lineup for 2026-27 NBA season

LeBron James has signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. Here's how the Sixers' projected starting lineup looks for the 2026-27 NBA season.

LeBron James is officially joining the Philadelphia 76ers, immediately reshaping the team’s projected starting lineup for the 2026-27 NBA season. The four-time NBA champion is expected to start alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe, giving Philadelphia one of the most talented five-man units in the Eastern Conference.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, James agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract after choosing the 76ers over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and other championship contenders. The decision was driven by his desire to compete for another title, with Philadelphia offering a roster built around multiple elite offensive creators.

At 41 years old, James accepted a veteran minimum contract worth just under $3.9 million for the first season, a significant financial reduction after earning more than $52 million with the Los Angeles Lakers last year. The move reflects his focus on extending his championship window rather than maximizing his salary.



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Projected Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup with LeBron James

The arrival of James gives Philadelphia a starting five with elite scoring, playmaking and defensive versatility. James is projected to play power forward, allowing him to operate as another offensive facilitator while reducing the workload on Maxey and Embiid.

LeBron James #23 with the Lakers warms up prior to NB game. Luke Hales/Getty Images

Projected starting lineup:

Position Player PG Tyrese Maxey SG VJ Edgecombe SF Jaylen Brown PF LeBron James C Joel Embiid

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Maxey remains the team’s primary perimeter creator after establishing himself as one of the NBA’s fastest-rising guards, while Embiid continues as the dominant interior presence around which Philadelphia’s offense is built.

Brown adds another elite two-way wing capable of defending multiple positions and creating his own shot, while Edgecombe provides athleticism, perimeter defense and another young piece to complement the veteran core.

Why LeBron James chose the 76ers

Philadelphia became a realistic destination after aggressively reshaping its roster during the offseason. The acquisition of Jaylen Brown transformed the Sixers into a deeper contender, creating a situation where James could join an already established championship-level group.

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Although he is no longer at the peak of his physical dominance, James continues to impact games as a scorer, rebounder and facilitator. His ability to control tempo should provide another dimension to an offense already featuring Maxey’s explosiveness and Embiid’s inside presence.

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With James now part of the rotation, the 76ers enter the 2026-27 season as one of the NBA’s most intriguing championship contenders and a team capable of challenging the top teams in the Eastern Conference.