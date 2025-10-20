Carmelo Anthony chooses the greatest celebrations of all time in the NBA

We all know that some of the most memorable moments in basketball history come from the iconic celebrations of our favorite NBA stars. Whether born out of passion, dominance, or pure confidence, these moments live forever in fans’ minds. The New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony recently shared his picks for the greatest celebrations of all time.

Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony, who popularized one of the game’s most recognizable gestures himself, joined NBA on NBC and Peacock to blind-rank the top five most iconic celebrations in league history. The first selection he was asked to evaluate was LeBron James’ “The Silencer,” made famous during LeBron’s time with the Miami Heat. “Oh, LeBron ‘The Silencer’? I think that might be two,” Anthony said.

Next up was Stephen Curry’s “Night Night” celebration, which the Golden State Warriors guard debuted during the 2022 playoffs. “I think Steph ‘Night Night’ might be two,” Anthony reconsidered. “LeBron ‘The Silencer’ might be three.”

When asked about his own legendary “3 to the Dome” celebration — a staple during his prime years with the Knicks — the 10-time All-Star didn’t hesitate. “‘3 to the Dome’ is so iconic it made the cover of NBA 2K, alright? So that has to be number one,” he said confidently.

Stephen Curry of Team USA.

What other celebrations could make the list?

For Carmelo, narrowing it down wasn’t easy. He was later asked to rank Damian Lillard’s “Dame Time,” the Portland Trail Blazers guard’s signature move that perfectly captures his clutch-time heroics.

“This is interesting,” Anthony said. “Because you’re about to give me another one — the fifth one. I think I know where you’re going with this fifth one, but ‘Dame Time,’ I’ll put fourth.”

The fifth and final pick went to Jalen Brunson’s “3 Face Mask,” which landed by default but still earned Carmelo’s respect. As a former Knick himself, Anthony showed love for the current New York star: “That’s my guy — he’s doing his thing in the Garden.”

A celebration that can’t be forgotten

After finishing his ranking, Anthony reaffirmed that his “3 to the Dome” would always hold the top spot. But when asked whether Reggie Miller’s “Choke” gesture deserved a place on the list, he couldn’t help but laugh.

“He only did it once,” Anthony joked. “If that was his thing, then maybe… but you know Knicks fans are still salty. We’re still welcoming Reggie over this side, though.”

Miller’s infamous “Choke” remains one of the most unforgettable celebrations in NBA history, mainly because of its timing and context. It even made a brief return when Tyrese Haliburton mimicked it during last season’s playoffs — though, as Carmelo implied, it just didn’t hit the same.