Not Kevin Durant: Carmelo Anthony selects Houston Rockets player as top MVP candidate for next season

Carmelo Anthony, a legendary figure in the NBA, is widely recognized for his candid opinions shared across various platforms on the Internet. The former player, known for his insightful commentary, recently sparked discussions by naming a surprising candidate from the Houston Rockets for the MVP award next season, and surprisingly, it’s not Kevin Durant.

As the Rockets continue to generate buzz during the preseason, Anthony highlighted one player he believes deserves strong consideration for the MVP honors. “KD never had a big man he could rely on to anchor the offense, someone with a game reminiscent of Jokic. Alperen Sengun is that kind of player; I can just feed him the ball, or execute a pick and roll with him,” Anthony shared on the 7PM Brooklyn podcast.

Anthony further elaborated: “It’s a choice, either Sengun scores or draws a foul. I’m also a scoring threat, or I can make a play. It’s all about choosing your challenge.” With this endorsement, Anthony effectively positioned the Rockets’ rising star as a prominent contender for next season’s MVP accolades.

While the MVP race is sure to be competitive, with perennial candidates like Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the mix, Anthony’s choice might seem unexpected to some yet highlights a potential frontrunner he believes could shine in what promises to be a demanding season.

Sengun’s potential to become next season’s MVP

Sengun stands out not only as a prominent player for the Turkish National Basketball Team but also as a cornerstone of the Houston Rockets franchise. Sengun has been pivotal in fostering a distinct culture in Houston, earning admiration from both the fan base and his teammates.

In the past season, Sengun nearly shattered all his individual regular-season records, showcasing both determination and talent. This has positioned him as a likely contender to significantly impact the Rockets’ upcoming season. With a career-high average of 10.3 rebounds per game and an increase in games played—76 last season compared to 62 the previous year—Sengun is emerging as an invaluable asset for the NBA.

Teaming up with Durant, Sengun has the potential to make an indelible mark for the Rockets, potentially leading a roster that includes Steven Adams and Amen Thompson next season.

