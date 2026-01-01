Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama injury update brings positive news on recovery timeline

The San Antonio Spurs earned an impressive victory against one of the NBA’s top teams, the New York Knicks, but the win was overshadowed by a tense moment following an injury scare involving Victor Wembanyama. What initially looked alarming quickly shifted toward optimism as more information became available after the game.

The good news was that the injury did not appear to be serious. According to ESPN’s Michael C. Wright, Victor Wembanyama’s MRI results came back clean, showing no ligament damage. Although he did not travel with the team for the following game, the early medical outlook provided relief for the organization and its fan base.

Wembanyama is ruled out of the matchup against the Indiana Pacers, but Wright reported that the former 2023–24 Rookie of the Year was expected to be listed as questionable for the Spurs’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The team kept him in San Antonio to continue treatment and evaluation under close supervision.

Despite the scare, Wembanyama had remained one of the most consistent players on the roster throughout the season. He had appeared in 31 of the Spurs’ 33 games, averaging 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game, while shooting career highs from both the field and three-point range.

Injury status and outlook

The star center was reported to be dealing with a knee injury and was officially considered day-to-day as the Spurs continued to monitor his recovery. Team officials emphasized caution, prioritizing long-term health over a rushed return to the court.

Wembanyama hyperextended his knee during San Antonio’s 134–132 win over New York, according to NBA insider Brett Siegel. The injury occurred late in the game and immediately raised concern, given his importance to the franchise’s future.

As a result, Wembanyama is ruled out of the game against Indiana, but the Spurs remained optimistic that he would not miss an extended stretch of games. The organization believed the injury would not sideline him for long, allowing him to return once fully cleared.