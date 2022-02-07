Brooklyn Nets will face Boston Celtics at the Barclays Center this Tuesday, February 8. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics will face each other at the Barclays Center this Tuesday, February 8, at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The losing streak of the Brooklyn Nets seems to have no end. From being in contention for leadership in the Eastern Conference (and even being leaders for much of the regular season) to being in 7th place, which means out of the direct Playoff qualifying zone. They have 8 consecutive losses and that is why it is urgent to start winning, and even more so against a direct rival such as the Celtics.

On the Boston side, together with the Raptors, they are the ones that have best taken advantage of Brooklyn's negative streak. They have won 5 games in a row, and one more victory would allow them to surpass the Nets and Raptors, so this will be a key matchup for the Celtics' aspirations to be among the top 6.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that the Brooklyn Nets will play against Boston Celtics this Tuesday, February 8 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Barclays Center, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 24, on that occasion it was a victory for Nets by 123-104.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics to be played this Tuesday, February 8, at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT, YES.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, and although they are two very balanced teams, it is possible that given the bad moment of the Nets and the good moment of the Celtics, these will be these chosen favorites.

