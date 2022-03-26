Brooklyn Nets will face Charlotte Hornets at the Barclays Center this Sunday, March 27. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets will face each other at the Barclays Center this Sunday, March 27 at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The path that these two teams have taken in the regular season has been quite similar: a good start that positioned them in the qualifying positions for the Playoffs, and then a fall that now has them fighting for the Play-in positions. The two are disputing the eighth place, which the Nets have for now.

The Hornets are on a hot streak, as they have won 7 of their last 10 games, and that has allowed them to stay in 9th position, in the face of the threat of being overtaken by the Hawks. In the case of the Brooklyn Nets, they are 6-4 in their last 10, with the same number of wins as the Hornets, but with one less loss. Without a doubt, a key duel.

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets: Storylines

The game that the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets will play this Sunday, March 27 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Barclays Center will be the third between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were on victory for Hornets October 24 by 111-95, and one for the Nets on March 8 by 132-121.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets to be played this Sunday, March 27, at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports SE-CHA, YES.

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but in the next few hours they are sure to do so. However, the Nets, despite a midseason drop in performance, are now returning to a better level, and that’s why are likely to be picked.

