The Brooklyn Nets, current leader of the Eastern Conference, face the Denver Nuggets today, December 19, in a game valid for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Here you can check out the game preview, information, predictions, and how to watch it live in the US. This game will be broadcast in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The home team leads the Eastern Conference with a win / loss record of 21-8 and appears to be very solid at the top of the statistics. They have four consecutive victories and want to continue leading the Conference. The second and immediate pursuers are the Chicago Bulls, with a 17-10 record, still far behind the Nets.

For their part, the visitors are the seventh best team in the Western Conference. They have a balance of 15-14, which leaves them only one victory behind the Los Angeles Lakers, the last that would be entering the playoffs directly without having to play the revalidation. A victory for the Nuggets will allow them to equalize the balance of the Lakers and fight to go directly to the postseason.

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Storylines

This will be the first game that both teams have played this season. The second match between the two is scheduled to be played on February 6, 2022. Both franchises are looking to reach the playoffs directly, although the Nets are going for the goal of first place in the Eastern Conference, while the Nuggets, be among the top 6 in the West.

On the part of the locals, they come from winning four consecutive games (which could be 5 if they beat the Orlando Magics on Saturday) and showing a good level in general. The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, have come off defeating the Atlanta Hawks 133-115 and have won three of their last four games.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets, the current leader of the Eastern Conference, and Denver Nuggets to be played today, December 19, at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBA TV, YES, Altitude.

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: predictions

Understandably, the oddsmakers believe that the Denver Nuggets will win this game convincingly. Right now, they're favored by 9.5 points, while the game total is set at 217 points.

FanDuel Handicap Nuggets -9.5 Total o/u 217

* Odds by FanDuel