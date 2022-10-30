Brooklyn Nets will face Indiana Pacers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Brooklyn Nets will play against Indiana Pacers for a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The start of the regular season could not have been worse for the Brooklyn Nets, who in their first six games have achieved only 1 victory, so their balance is 1-5. A very low performance for what is expected of this team, which has stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on its roster.

The Indiana Pacers, a team that did not perform well last season, made a couple of changes to their roster and bet above all on promoting their young talents. Their win/loss balance is 3-4, so if they win this game they would stop having a negative record and get closer to Play-in positions.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Match Information

Date: Monday, October 31, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Live stream: FuboTV

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Storylines

The game that these rivals will play will be the second in this 2022/2023 regular season. The first of them took place on October 29 and was a victory for the Indiana Pacers by 125-116. The Indianapolis franchise will now look for a victory that will allow them to reach 4-4, while the Brooklyn Nets want to end a four-game losing streak.

How to Watch or Live Stream Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers to be played this Monday, October 31 at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not given their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that those who have the favoritism will be by little difference. It will be necessary to see if the recent victory of the Pacers or the good squad of the Nets has more influence.

