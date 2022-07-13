The Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will clash for the 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Summer League matchup, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live this game on fuboTV.
The Brooklyn Nets have other issues to adress for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA Season. The team managed by Adam Caporn didn't performed as expected. Although, Cam Thomas, a sophomore-year player, has made good performances. In fact, he pulled up 29 points in their last game.
Whereas the Minnesota Timberwolves couldn't avoid to lose in their last matchup to the Milwaukee Bucks. Nevertheless, the team managed by Kevin Burleson still made quite a performance in Las Vegas. Therefore, if they win this last game, they might qualify to the Final Four phase.
Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Information
Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022
Time: 10:00 PM (ET)
Location: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada
Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the US
ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM
Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Storylines and Head-to-Head
The 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves to be played on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas will be broadcast on fuboTV as well as ESPN for the United States.
Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions and Odds
The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t disclosed their odds for this NBA Summer League. This due to the fact that this game will be played by rookies and young promises from each team. Therefore, it is unknown to determine which team is most likely to win this game.