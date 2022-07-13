The Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face-off at the Cox Pavilion for their last matchup in the 2022 NBA Summer League. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will clash for the 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Summer League matchup, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live this game on fuboTV.

The Brooklyn Nets have other issues to adress for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA Season. The team managed by Adam Caporn didn't performed as expected. Although, Cam Thomas, a sophomore-year player, has made good performances. In fact, he pulled up 29 points in their last game.

Whereas the Minnesota Timberwolves couldn't avoid to lose in their last matchup to the Milwaukee Bucks. Nevertheless, the team managed by Kevin Burleson still made quite a performance in Las Vegas. Therefore, if they win this last game, they might qualify to the Final Four phase.

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Information

Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Brooklyn Nets had their ups and downs in Las Vegas. They started with a loss to the Bucks. Then, they picked up a win over the Sixers. However, they fell short to the Grizzlies in their last matchup. Therefore, they are in the 27th place at the NBA Summer League standings.

Whereas the Minnesota Timberwolves have already made their huge move in the NBA Free-Agency. Therefore this short tournament didn't have anything quite impressive. In fact, they are in the 24th place at the NBA Summer League standings.

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the US

The 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves to be played on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas will be broadcast on fuboTV as well as ESPN for the United States.

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t disclosed their odds for this NBA Summer League. This due to the fact that this game will be played by rookies and young promises from each team. Therefore, it is unknown to determine which team is most likely to win this game.