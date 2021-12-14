Brooklyn Nets play against Toronto Raptors for a game in the Eastern Conference of the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are ready to play in a game of the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on December 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). It looks like no one can stop the home team this season. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Nets won a four-game round on the road as the team's first major series of games in December and the last two games of that round were wins against the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons.

Toronto Raptors have a positive record in the last four games at 3-1, and December started well for them compared to November which was a month full of losses for the Raptors.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Storylines

Brooklyn Nets are dominating the Eastern Conference with 19 wins and 8 losses so far, and with a positive record in December of 3-2. The first game of the month was a 107-111 loss to the Bulls at home. That was the second time in the 2021-22 NBA season that the Nets lost to them. It seems the team has a weak point and the Bulls know how to take advantage of it, but another recent loss was against the Houston Rockets on the road 104-114. During that game in Houston, the Nets won only the 4th quarter 31-24, plus the team lost 13 balls. The Nets are scoring an average of 109.4 points per game as the 10th-best offense of the season.

Toronto Raptors are in the 11th spot of the conference with a negative record of 12-14, but it looks like this month will be better for them. The Raptors won the first two games in December against the Milwaukee Bucks 97-93 and the Washington Wizards 102-90. That was the first winning streak of the month and the second of the season so far for the Raptors, but they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder to put an end to that little streak. The Raptors on the road record is positive with 7 wins and 5 losses, the last time they won on the road was against Memphis Grizzlies 126-113 on November 24.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are YES Network, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions And Odds

Brooklyn Nets are home favorites with -8.5 points to cover at FanDuel, they won most of the games this month, but visitors are also in good form during December. Toronto Raptors are underdogs with +8.5 ATS. The totals are offered at 217 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Brooklyn Nets -8.5.



FanDuel Brooklyn Nets -8.5 Totals 217 Toronto Raptors +8.5

* Odds via FanDuel.