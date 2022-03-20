Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz at the Barclays Center this Monday, March 21. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz will face each other at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this Monday, March 21 at 7:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The last stretch of the season for the Brooklyn Nets has been pretty chaotic. A team that was expected to fight for the leadership, based on poor results, ended up fighting for Play-in positions. At the moment they are eighth but with the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks following them very closely, so they must win to avoid disappointment, when there is very little left for the end of the regular season.

In the case of the Jazz, they still remain fourth in the Western Conference. However, the Mavericks, Nuggets and Timberwolves follow them very closely, so they will have to get victories if they do not want to suffer a disappointment at the end of the season. They come from a streak of 2 wins in a row that of course they will try to stretch to 3.

Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz: Match Information

Date: Monday, March 21, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Live Stream: FuboTV

Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz: Storylines

The game that the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz will play this Monday, March 21 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Barclays Center will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on February 4, and at that time it was a 125-102 victory for the Jazz.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz to be played this Monday, March 21, at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV, YES, ATTSN-RM

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet announced their rivals, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, taking into account the performances of both in recent times, it is likely that the Jazz will be chosen as favorites.

