Bucks' Antetokounmpo reflects on chemistry with Damian Lillard, weighs comparison to Lakers legends

After a challenging start to the season, where performances and results fell short of expectations, the Milwaukee Bucks rediscovered their form in recent weeks. This turnaround culminated in achieving their first major milestone of the campaign: winning the NBA Cup with a decisive 97-81 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Central to this success were Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, whose performances sparked conversations about their growing chemistry and drew comparisons to legendary Los Angeles Lakers duos.

In an interview with ESPN‘s Mallika Andrews, Antetokounmpo reflected on his evolving partnership with Lillard. “We’re able to sacrifice more,” the 30-year-old forward explained, before addressing why their first season together in Milwaukee didn’t quite live up to expectations.

“Last year, a lot of people put a lot of expectations on us to be Kobe (Bryant) and Shaq (O’Neal), Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar) and Magic (Johnson),” Giannis said, referencing some of the most iconic duos in NBA history, both from the Lakers. “We were together in a room for maybe a week. That’s not possible,” he added, emphasizing the challenges of building immediate chemistry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That narrative, however, has shifted this season. “Now it’s the second year of us playing together and with time, our relationship got better, our chemistry got better, and our connection has gotten better,” Antetokounmpo shared. “I’m very happy.”

Advertisement

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo and Lillard shine in the NBA Cup

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were pivotal in Milwaukee’s triumph, taking charge as the team’s undisputed leaders. In the finals held in Las Vegas, the duo delivered standout performances, spearheading the Bucks to glory.

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo’s triple-double—26 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists—earned him NBA Cup MVP honors. Meanwhile, Lillard was the perfect complement, contributing 23 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. Together, they showcased why their partnership is now drawing comparisons to some of the NBA’s greatest.

see also Giannis Antetokounmpo gets real on Bucks' amazing season turnaround after NBA Cup semifinal victory

Giannis respects Lillard

Following the game, Antetokounmpo expressed his admiration for Lillard in a heartfelt interview with ESPN. “Man, this guy is one of the best players I’ve ever played with. Top 75, his resume speaks for itself… Whenever I need this guy he’s always there for me, whenever he needs me I’m always there for him,” Giannis said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Greek star also highlighted the significance of their first title together. “I’m happy for Dame, and this being our first trophy together. This is just the beginning,” he said, setting high expectations for the Milwaukee Bucks‘ future. “We’ve got to keep on leading this team, setting the table for others, and making others better.”