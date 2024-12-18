One of the most notable trades this week in the NBA involved Dennis Schroder, who was sent to the Golden State Warriors. In the wake of this move, the Brooklyn Nets are relying on their front office to find the perfect complement to Cam Johnson and Ben Simmons in their lineup—a player who might come from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Struggling at the start of the NBA regular season, the Nets are eager to turn things around. With Schroder gone and other players underperforming, the team is working swiftly to secure a suitable replacement, someone who not only fills the immediate void but also serves as a promising long-term prospect.

Reports suggest the Nets could capitalize on the Pelicans’ rumored decision to make nearly 90% of their roster available for trade. Among the potential options, Zion Williamson has emerged as a candidate, even as he continues to recover from an injury.

According to these reports, Zion’s weight clause has rendered his contract fully non-guaranteed, giving the Pelicans the option to waive him after this season. This situation might present the Nets with a unique opportunity to acquire the former No. 1 overall pick.

Williamson’s contract

If the Pelicans decide to make a significant change to their roster, Zion Williamson could become available for trade. According to Mark Stein, the team is prioritizing retaining three key young players, which might open the door for Williamson to leave. This scenario presents an intriguing opportunity for the Brooklyn Nets to bring the dynamic forward to their squad.

Williamson’s current contract breakdown:

2024-2025: $36 million

2025-2026: $39 million

2026-2027: $42 million

2027-2028: $44 million

For the Nets, acquiring Williamson would require careful financial planning. While the Pelicans might consider waiving his contract, Brooklyn could also explore other available players to strengthen their roster and remain competitive in the league.

What would the Nets’ lineup look like with Williamson?

If the Nets make an offer and Williamson joins their roster, Brooklyn could assemble one of the most exciting teams in the league. Combining young talent with experienced players, head coach Jordi Fernandez would have a lineup capable of making a strong push in the latter part of the 2025 regular season.

Potential Nets lineup:

Dylan Harper

Cam Thomas

Cameron Johnson

Zion Williamson

Nicolas Claxton

+3 additional first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft