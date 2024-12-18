MLB News: Cubs complete surprising trade with White Sox after Cody Bellinger's exit

The Chicago Cubs continue to make trades with the upcoming MLB season in mind, formalizing a surprising deal with their crosstown rivals the Chicago White Sox, leaving behind the departure of Cody Bellinger, who will play for the New York Yankees next season.

Former MLB Most Valuable Player Bellinger is headed to the Yankees in a trade with the Cubs that also includes right-handed reliever Cody Poteet. According to MLB.com, Chicago will send $5 million to the New York franchise as its contribution to complete the deal. The Cubs continue to make moves with this roster spot.

The player traded from the Cubs to the White Sox is none other than catcher Matt Thaiss. It is the second trade of the veteran player who came to Chicago from the Los Angeles Angels for cash in exchange and is added to the White Sox 40-man roster.

Why did the Cubs decide to trade Thaiss?

The Cubs didn’t get what they were looking for from Thaiss’ time with the Chicago team, as the 29-year-old catcher hit .204 with two home runs and 16 RBIs in his 57 games last season. They also added Carson Kelly from the Texas Rangers, so Thaiss lost out on outfield playing time.

Tuesday September 10, 2024. Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Chicago cubs, 3-6 in the second game of a three game series at Dodger stadium. Pictured is former Dodger, now Cubs Outfielder Cody Bellinger in the dugout.

Chicago Cubs want All-Star signee after Bellinger trade

The recent trade involving Cody Bellinger has changed the Cubs’ financial reality, giving them the space and opportunity to pursue elite players heading into the new MLB season. By trading Bellinger’s substantial salary to the New York Yankees, Chicago is looking to secure the income of an All-Star player without paying the high salary of the now new Yankees player.

How much space did Bellinger’s salary take up for the Cubs?

Bellinger had a guaranteed salary of $27.5 million for next season, saving the Cubs approximately $22.5 million. That will allow Chicago to go after the likes of rumored two-time All-Star Walker Buehler, a potential target for Bellinger and Thaiss’ former team.