The Milwaukee Bucks fell 117-127 against the Los Angeles Clippers, aiming to regain their winning form and solidify their spot in the NBA Western Conference playoff race. James Harden was pivotal in the Clippers’ victory, delivering a standout performance. His leadership and clutch plays in critical moments proved to be the difference-maker in a tightly contested matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo had surprising words towards Harden after the game.

After the win over the Clippers, Giannis was asked about veteran James Harden and he was full of praise: “Incredible. Incredible talent. One of the best players to ever play the game. He’s probably scored 25,000 points plus. Still able to get to his spots. Still able to help his team win. He’s an incredible talent,” said Antetokounmpo as reported by Joey Linn.

Despite the Bucks’ loss over the Clippers, 35-year-old veteran James Harden delivered an outstanding performance with 40 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists, making him the best statistical player of the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo praised Harden’s longevity, admiring his ability to stay in excellent shape.

Giannis has been in excellent form as in 3 of the Bucks’ last 5 games he has averaged over 34 points demonstrating his great ability and intent to compete for the 2024 NBA MVP.

James Harden 1 of the Los Angeles Clippers during their regular season NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday November 22, 2024 at Intuit Dome Arena in Inglewood, California.

Despite their loss to the Clippers, the Bucks have put together a good winning streak as out of the last 6 games the Bucks have won 5 games which has left them in 4th place in the Eastern Conference. This shows us that as long as the team does not lose Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo they can be strong contenders for the NBA championship.

Are the Milwaukee Bucks still strong contenders for the NBA championship?

If the Bucks can regain their excellent form, they will undoubtedly be strong contenders for the NBA championship. Having an MVP-caliber player like Giannis Antetokounmpo is a significant advantage, but it is the complementary brilliance of Damian Lillard that elevates the team. Lillard’s ability to lead the offense when needed makes this duo a rare privilege for Milwaukee.

Equally important to the Bucks’ championship aspirations is the depth and versatility of their supporting cast. Players like Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis bring a mix of scoring, defense, and playoff experience that few teams can match.

Middleton’s reliability as a secondary scorer, Lopez’s rim protection and three-point shooting, and Portis’s energy off the bench provide Milwaukee with the balance needed to compete at the highest level.

