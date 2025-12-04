James Harden reacts in shock as Chris Paul and the Clippers part ways

The Los Angeles Clippers had an extremely rough start to this NBA season, placing them among the weakest teams in the campaign after very high preseason expectations. The organization had made major additions, including veteran guard Chris Paul, but he has now been separated from the franchise — a move that caught James Harden by surprise. The decision added another layer of uncertainty to a team that has already struggled to find consistency.

Clippers’ decision to part ways with Chris Paul had a significant impact on fans and personnel around the organization. Following Los Angeles’ 115-92 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, Clippers superstar James Harden spoke with ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk about the move and how stunned he was when the news broke. The veteran guard did not shy away from admitting his confusion regarding the situation.

“Woke up and saw it on social media,” Harden said. “I’m just as confused and shocked as you guys, the world…Definitely surprised me, but not just Chris, it’s a lot we were dealing with, but that’s out of my hands. I got to focus on what I got to focus on and what I can control. I guess the front office felt that was the best decision for the organization.”

As Harden pointed out, Paul’s dismissal came late at night after the team had already arrived in Atlanta to continue its road trip. With a five-game losing streak building tension inside the organization, frustration was reaching a boiling point.

Chris Paul #3 of the LA Clippers in action.

Chris Paul confirmed the news

Shortly afterward, it became known that Paul had been asked to return to Los Angeles, effectively cutting all ties with the franchise. The news was officially confirmed when the veteran point guard posted his reaction on social media: “Just found out I’m being sent home.”

Although Paul’s departure surprised many, the move has little impact on Harden or the Clippers for the remainder of the NBA season. Paul had barely played and was not a major contributor on the court, meaning Los Angeles will continue operating without significant changes to its rotation or strategy.

The Clippers’ resurgence

James Harden led the offense against the Hawks, maintaining strong form with 27 points, four rebounds, nine assists, and three steals while shooting 11-for-24 from the field. He was closely followed by Kawhi Leonard, who finished with 21 points, six rebounds, and five assists, and Ivica Zubac, who added 14 points and 17 rebounds in a dominant performance inside.