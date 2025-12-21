NBA Rumors: James Harden reportedly faces unexpected future within the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers recently found some respite from their ongoing crisis with a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. This game featured James Harden as a prominent player on the court. However, with a record of 7-21 and a challenging start to the regular season, speculation about necessary roster adjustments to improve performance is rampant.

Among these speculations is the potential trade of Harden. The Stein Line reported that the Clippers might consider making him available for trade before the upcoming deadline.

As noted by The Stein Line, “One veteran executive read my recent item about James Harden’s potential availability between now and the Feb. 5 deadline and said his front office, to name at least one, indeed projects the NBA’s last American-born MVP (from the 2017-18 season) to wind up in trade play at some point this winter.”

Amid this scenario and the swirling rumors about Harden’s future, the Clippers’ fanbase took to social media to express their disapproval. Many fans argue that despite the team’s current slump, trading Harden, who has been a key player, may not be the best course of action.

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers grimaces.

Harden makes NBA all-time top 10 scoring list

Amid swirling rumors in the NBA, the Clippers’ star has demonstrated his readiness to meet challenges head-on, nearing a significant milestone. He delivered a firm statement on still competing against LeBron James and joining him on the top-10 scoring list following the 103-88 victory over the Lakers.

“Don’t even say Bron in this conversation. That record, nobody is ever catching that… But just being back out there and giving my teammates an opportunity to help them win a game is important to me. It wasn’t pretty, but we got a win. So just got to build momentum off of this,” Harden said.

Although the outlook seemed challenging for the Clippers due to their previous record, they continue to place their trust in Harden to lead a resurgence. His pairing with Kawhi Leonard presents a promising formula for success in the regular season.

