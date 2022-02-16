Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers face each other on Thursday at Fiserv Forum for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Milwaukee Bucks will welcome Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 8:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 218th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 115 direct duels to this day, while the Philadelphia 76ers have celebrated a triumph in 102 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 9, 2021, and it ended in a 118-109 win for the Bucks away in Philadelphia. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines

Milwaukee Bucks have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times, losing twice. (WWLLW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Philadelphia 76ers have lost only two of their five previous games (WLWWL).

The Bucks currently sit in third place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.610. While the 76ers are placed two positions below them, in fifth place on the Eastern Conference table, with a win percentage of 0.596. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 16, 1968, and it ended in a 136-92 win for the 76ers.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, to be played on Thursday, at the Fiserv Forum, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TNT in the United States.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup. However, judging by the Bucks'recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

* Odds via FanDuel