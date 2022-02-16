Veteran guard Patty Mills has described Ben Simmons' first days with the Brooklyn Nets after the blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia 76ers on the 2021-22 NBA trade deadline.

The NBA trade window saved the best for the deadline day. James Harden and Ben Simmons both got what they wanted as they were involved in a blockbuster trade between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Beard submitted a request to leave shortly before February 10, while the Australian has wanted out of Philly the entire season following a playoff debacle in the 2020-21. It took several months, but Simmons will finally get off to a fresh start.

It's not been easy, though, as he lost millions and spent a long time on the sidelines, claiming he wasn't mentally prepared to play for the Sixers again. But now it looks like Simmons is hungry to succeed, according to new teammate Patty Mills.

Patty Mills says Ben Simmons is very motivated after the trade

"I see a real hunger-ness from him," Mills said about Simmons on Wednesday, per ESPN. "His demeanor and his desire not only to get back on the floor, but make a significant impact -- he's got a lot of, I believe, fire built up underneath him that has a desire to get back and be the player that he is, and even get better, and even grow and even develop. And that's one thing that I'm excited to be in the same room and locker room as him to do my part to help him develop and help him grow and help in any way possible there.

"Being in this environment, being with us, spirits are high. I think he can feel the energy of the group and where we're at at the moment and where we're trying to be. So he just slides right in there right now -- obviously making him feel as welcome as we can be. It's exciting time for him, I'm sure, after some time off. But exciting for us to add the pieces to our puzzle of obviously achieving our goal."

Even though the Nets have not been in a good run of form - they lost 11 out of 12 - Mills is confident that the team can still get back on track to push for the ultimate goal, which is to win the championship.

Ben Simmons also believes the Nets have what it takes to succeed

"I think we have guys on the team that desire, genuine desire, to win a championship is strong," Mills said about the team's title aspirations. "So that doesn't waver. Is there adversity along the way? Does it get blurry a little bit? Sure, sometimes. But I think that the players that we have in the locker room, that end goal of what we're trying to get to doesn't change."

Simmons, by the way, has also warned what the Nets are capable of doing from now on. The months-long saga with the Sixers is over and he is looking forward to playing with the likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

"I think it's going to be scary [when I play with Irving and Durant]. Having those guys playing alongside me, multiple different weapons on the floor, at the pace we want to play, it's gonna be unreal."