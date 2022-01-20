Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls face each other on Friday at Fiserv Forum for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Milwaukee Bucks will welcome Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 8:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 256th regular-season game. Interestingly, Chicago Bulls are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 132 direct duels to this day, while the Milwaukee Bucks have celebrated a triumph in 123 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on May 16, 2021, and it ended in a 112-118 win for the Bulls away in the previous 2020/21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 21, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Storylines

Milwaukee Bucks have been in bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won two times and lost three games (LWLLW). Meanwhile, their opponents, the Chicago Bulls have been doing even worse, emerging triumphant only once in their last five games (LLLLW).

The Bucks currently sit in fourth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.4596. While the Bulls are placed three positions above them, on top of the Eastern Conference with a win percentage of 0.651. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 16, 1968, and it ended in an 84-89 win for the Bulls.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls, to be played on Friday, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on ESPN in the United States.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls matchup. However, judging by the Bulls' position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.

