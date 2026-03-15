When was the last time Team USA beat Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic?

Team USA is one of the strongest teams in the World Baseball Classic and is considered a tournament favorite. However, against the Dominican Republic it holds a losing record, with two defeats and just one victory. That lone win came in the most recent matchup between the teams, back in the 2017 tournament.

It was during the 2017 World Baseball Classic that Team USA last defeated the Dominican Republic,eliminating the Caribbean squad in the second round. The game was tightly contested through the first five innings, but the American team eventually took control thanks to a strong performance from starter Danny Duffy on the mound.

The World Baseball Classic regularly delivers electrifying matchups, and United States vs. Dominican Republic is one that consistently draws major fan interest, especially during the tournament’s most important stages. In that 2017 game, 43,002 fans attended the stadium to watch the two teams face off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Team USA head-to-head record vs. Dominican Republic

It is true that the Dominican Republic has won two games against Team USA and has shown its ability to dominate the matchup. However, since their last victory over the United States, the Dominicans have not come as close to another championship game as they did in 2013, when they defeated Team USA during pool play and later won the title against Puerto Rico.

Advertisement

Year Round Result Score 2013 Pool Play DR def. USA 3–1 2017 Pool Play DR def. USA 7–5 2017 Quarterfinals USA def. DR 6–3

Advertisement

see also World Baseball Classic: Why isn’t Shohei Ohtani pitching for Japan?

In the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Team USA did not face the Dominican Republic. That tournament was ultimately won by Japan, but the United States advanced much further than the Dominicans, reaching the final before losing to Japan, while the Caribbean team was eliminated during pool play.

Advertisement

Matchups between the Dominican Republic and the United States have traditionally showcased both offensive firepower and strong pitching. Paul Skenes is expected to start for Team USA in the 2026 semifinal game against the Dominican Republic, but at the same time the Dominican lineup, led by Juan Soto, brings dangerous power at the plate.