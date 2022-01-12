Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors face each other again on Thursday at Fiserv Forum for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Milwaukee Bucks will team up against Golden State Warriors at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Thursday, January 13, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 141st regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 84 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in 56 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 6, 2021, and it ended in a 122-121 win for the Warriors at home in the 2020/21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Milwaukee Bucks have been in an bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won only once and lost four times (LLWLL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Golden State Warriors have been doing slightly better, winning two times in their last five games (LWLLW).

The Warriors currently sit in second place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.750. While the Bucks are placed in fourth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.605. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 2, 1968, and it ended in a 102-101 win for the Milwaukee side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors, to be played on Thursday, at the Fiserv Forum, will be broadcast on TNT in the United States.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors matchup. However, judging by the Warriors' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.

