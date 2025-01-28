Former Lakers star Dwight Howard reveals his pick for the greatest player in NBA history

When fans and analysts debate the greatest player in NBA history, the discussion typically narrows to two legendary names: Michael Jordan and LeBron James. However, not everyone shares this opinion. Former Los Angeles Lakers champion Dwight Howardoffered a different perspective, naming someone outside of that familiar duo as his pick for the greatest player ever.

In August 2024, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year declared that, in his view, the greatest player in NBA history is none other than Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“My personal GOAT Kareem Abdul-Jabbar… He got the greatest stat line probably, and he should be the greatest with all the stuff he got,” Howard explained. “He won at every level, first of all, he won with two different names, didn’t he? He was the greatest Lew Alcindor in the world then changed his name to Kareem Abdul Jabbar”.

Abdul-Jabbar, originally known as Lew Alcindor, played under that name during his first two NBA seasons before changing it in late 1971. After spending six seasons and winning a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, he was traded to the Lakers, where he became the cornerstone of the franchise alongside Magic Johnson. Together, they captured five NBA championships during their time in Los Angeles.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Los Angeles Lakers sinks the ball during a game. (Mike Powell /Allsport/ Getty Images)

In addition to his six regular-season MVP awards (the most in NBA history), Abdul-Jabbar retired as the league’s all-time leading scorer and minutes leader—records that stood until LeBron James surpassed them.

Howard’s take on the GOAT debate

Howard’s choice of Abdul-Jabbar as the GOAT may stem from their shared position on the court. As a big man himself, Howard has previously voiced frustration over the lack of representation for NBA centers in the GOAT debate.

“Why is no big man ever put in this category?” Howard asked during an appearance on My Expert Opinion in 2023. “OK for Kareem to score thirty-eight thousand or something points without threes, you don’t think that’s hard?”

He elaborated on the unique challenges faced by big men. “Even though the basket is right there, it is harder to get to the rim because you are playing against people that’s big too… and they are blocking off the paint. It is not just that easy, so I feel like it would be harder to score in the paint,” Howard added.

With Howard’s perspective, the GOAT debate gets a fresh twist, highlighting the dominance and contributions of players who may not fit into the usual narrative.