LeBron James is not just a legend on the court, but also a true empire off it. Throughout his career, the NBA king has managed to transform his talent and fame into an impressive billionaire fortune.

He has become the first active player in history to reach this milestone, thanks to his multimillion-dollar contracts with the Los Angeles Lakers and, of course, his lucrative deals with brands like Nike and Pepsi.

The living basketball legend has forged a financial career as successful as his sports legacy. But his vision isn’t limited to basketball: his investments and new ventures position him as a multifaceted mogul, ready to conquer the future.

What is the LeBron James’s net worth?

LeBron James, who has been nicknamed “The King” due to his incredible talent and status as an NBA legend, possesses an extravagant fortune. As of February 2025, he has a net worth of $1.2 billion, according to Forbes and Marca.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during a 120-112 win against the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on February 06, 2025. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The star wearing jersey number #23 made history by becoming the first active NBA player to reach this impressive figure, thanks to his earnings throughout his career and his successful off-court businesses.

His wealth comes not only from his salaries but from several well-thought-out investments, as well as from his lucrative contracts, like the one with the Lakers, which remains one of the most profitable in the league to this day.

Forbes reported that in 2024 alone, he earned over $100 million in off-court income, so there’s no doubt he has built an empire worthy of admiration. His financial success has also been supported by his production company and more.

What is LeBron James’ salary?

LeBron James’ salary for the 2024-2025 NBA season is $48.7 million, making him the highest-paid player in the league recently, according to sources like Celebrity Net Worth and Spotrac.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers gestures in the first half of the West semifinal game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament against the New Orleans Pelicans in 2023. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This extravagant sum is part of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, which he signed in 2022 for a total of $97.1 million over two years. Throughout his career, he has earned nearly $480 million solely in NBA salary.

Is LeBron James the only billionaire NBA player?

Yes, LeBron James is the only active NBA player to have reached billionaire status by 2025. Although there are many truly wealthy figures, like Stephen Curry, no one has reached his financial status within the league.

LeBron James’s career earnings over the years

Los Angeles Lakers

2024-25 | $51.4 million

2023-24 | $47.6 million

2022-23 | $44.5 million

2021-22 | $41.2 million

2020-21 | $39.2 million

2019 | $37.4 million

2018-19 | $35.7 million

Cleveland Cavaliers

2017-18 | $33.3 million

2016-17 | $31 million

2015-16 | $23 million

2014-15 | $20.6 million

2009-10 | $15.8 million

2008-09 | $14.4 million

2007-08 | $13 million

2006-07 | $5.8 million

2005-06 | $4.6 million

2004-05 | $4.3 million

2003-04 | $4 million

Miami Heat

2013-14 | $19.1 million

2012-13 | $17.5 million

2011-12 | $12.9 million

2010-11 | $14.5 million

Who is richer, LeBron James or Michael Jordan?

Although LeBron James has reached billionaire status, Michael Jordan remains wealthier than him. In 2025, Jordan’s net worth is $3.6 billion as Forbes and Sports Illustrated reported, which is significantly higher.

LeBron accumulated his fortune during his active career, allowing him to position himself as one of the richest athletes in history. However, in terms of wealth, the founder of the Air Jordan brand is still the richer of the two.

LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat hugs Michael Jordan after defeating the Charlotte Bobcats 109-98 in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs. (Source: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

LeBron James endorsements

LeBron James has been a master at growing his fortune not only through his player contracts but also through his sponsorships. His deals are among the most lucrative in sports, with his partnership with Nike standing out.

This collaboration has allowed him to launch his own line of sneakers, the “LeBron James” series, which has become a cultural phenomenon since its release in 2003 when he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He also has deals with other major brands, such as Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, State Farm and PepsiCo, where he signed a sponsorship deal in 2015 that includes his involvement with Gatorade and Mountain Dew.

LeBron James’ investments

LeBron James’ investments have not only been high-impact, but he has succeeded with nearly every project he has touched. One of the most notable was his investment in Blaze Pizza, where he invested in 2012 with a minority stake.

LeBron James #6 of the United States reacts during after an exhibition game between the United States and Serbia ahead of the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. (Source: Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

The chain grew rapidly, resulting in a significant increase in his investment, helping him make millions. In fact, in 2018, it was estimated that his stake had grown to over $30 million.

In the tech world, he has backed the fitness and wellness platform Ladder, founded in 2020, which offers supplements aimed at improving health and physical performance.

Another successful investment has been his stake in the English soccer club Liverpool FC. In 2011, he bought a stake in the team through Fenway Sports Group. Since then, the team’s value has increased exponentially.

LeBron also holds stakes in other companies and projects, such as SpringHill Entertainment, a production company behind successful projects like the movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, released in 2021.

SpringHill has been a key platform for him not only to earn money but also to diversify his career. In 2020, he launched an investment fund with his agent, Rich Paul, focused on supporting business projects that promote social equality.

LeBron James’ real estate holdings

At the age of 18, LeBron James purchased a property in Bath Township, near Akron, for $2.1 million. On this land, he built a 30,000-square-foot mansion that has served as his primary residence for many years.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 01, 2025. (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

In 2018, he bought a mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles, for $23 million. It features a luxury pool and panoramic city views. In August 2023, during the wildfires in LA, he and his family were evacuated from this residence.

In 2020, he acquired a property in Beverly Hills for $36.75 million. This mansion, previously owned by the creator of the soap operas “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful”, includes two guest houses and a movie theater.

He also owns a property in Miami, Florida, which he uses as a retreat during the NBA season. While the specific details of this property are not widely known, it is known to offer ocean views and access to private beaches.

In 2023, The Sun reported that he was interested in acquiring a luxury property on the French Riviera, estimated to be worth over $40 million. Locations such as the Bay of Cannes and the Gulf of Saint-Tropez were mentioned as areas of interest.