New Suns addition Jalen Green delivers strong message to Rockets following trade

The Phoenix Suns took a significant step towards the upcoming NBA season with their recent Media Day. A focal point of the event was the acquisition of Jalen Green, who joined the Suns roster following a trade from the Houston Rockets. Notably, the Rockets have also made headlines by enhancing their lineup with former Suns star Kevin Durant.

Green addressed his transition to the Suns during Media Day, choosing to deliver a pointed message regarding his exit from the Rockets rather than simply discussing his new opportunity in Phoenix.

“It wasn’t disappointing; it was more shocking. You kind of get over it. Especially with the Suns being excited to have me here, that’s a good feeling,” Green commented, speaking to the Suns’ communications team about his trade experience.

Entering the NBA with the Rockets during the 2021-22 season, the 23-year-old quickly became a key figure for Houston. However, the Rockets might have felt that his championship aspirations were misaligned with their vision, leading to his inclusion in the trade package.

Green enthusiastic about teaming up with Devin Booker

Faced with the reality of a new chapter, Green shared his thoughts on playing alongside Suns star Devin Booker. His response centered on the immense excitement he feels about collaborating with one of the team’s standout players over recent years.

“I’m thrilled to play with Book [Devin Booker]. I believe it’s going to be a great opportunity; I expect to learn a lot from him while also contributing my own strengths to the team,” Green conveyed to the media.

Green continued, “I think we will complement each other well, especially within the system that our head coach envisions. We’ll support each other greatly, and I’m truly excited about the prospects.”

Insight into Green’s role under head coach Ott

As Green prepares for the upcoming training camp and the regular season, he expressed confidence in head coach Jordan Ott’s game plan. “I believe maintaining space is crucial. He’s been very clear about his desire for us to play with a lot of space,” said Green.

Additionally, Green mentioned that Ott emphasizes a style of play that is “fast and hard,” encouraging the team to “get out and run.” This strategy provides fans with a tantalizing glimpse of the team’s potential in the upcoming season and hints at the possibility of outstanding performances.

