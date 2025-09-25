NBA Rumors: Warriors return to trade talks with Kings seeking a win-win deal involving Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors remain stuck in the Jonathan Kuminga saga, as a deal has yet to materialize. However, talks with the Sacramento Kings reportedly resumed as both sides explore options ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

According to Warriors insider Monte Poole, if Kuminga signs the qualifying offer, tensions could rise on both sides. The most likely path to mutual satisfaction would be a sign-and-trade, allowing the Warriors to acquire a player more suited to their win-now approach, while giving Kuminga a chance to chase stardom elsewhere.

Poole also noted that sign-and-trade options were considered two months ago but ultimately shelved. With training camp approaching next week, urgency has prompted the Warriors to revisit those possibilities, and trade conversations are now restarting.

The situation puts pressure on both parties, but it could ultimately benefit Kuminga, allowing him to get the deal he wants after months of uncertainty. Meanwhile, the Warriors face mounting pressure to finalize their offseason plans and potential roster moves once the matter is resolved.

What’s the conversation with the Kings?

Since Kuminga has repeatedly stated that he does not see a future with the Warriors, Golden State’s front office is reportedly looking to maximize his trade value and has reopened negotiations with the Sacramento Kings.

According to Sam Amick, NBA insider for The Athletic, the Warriors had previously closed the door on offers for Kuminga but have now reengaged. A major sticking point remains Malik Monk.

“Several obstacles to a deal remain, most notably that the Warriors’ interest in Monk appears muted. His contract is a primary concern, with a player option for the 2027-28 season worth $21.5 million that doesn’t fit the Warriors’ long-term flexibility plans. There are also questions about his fit on the roster,” Amick wrote.

“If they did acquire him, team sources say Golden State would likely try to trade him elsewhere. The problem is that there’s no clear timeline for when that would be possible,” he added.

What’s next for the Warriors and Kuminga?

Until recently, the Warriors were hesitant to trade Kuminga to the Kings, fearing he could make an All-Star leap. Now, differences of opinion have emerged among the front office, players, and ownership as they attempt to reach a resolution with the young forward.

Golden State is left with two options: trade Kuminga for a less-than-ideal package or keep him and risk losing him as an unrestricted free agent next summer. The decision will have major implications for the team’s immediate competitiveness and long-term plans.